Home Business

Air India eyes 300% growth in cargo capacity to 2 million tonne in 5 years

Most of these aircraft, which are part of its record purchase of 470 planes announced earlier this year, are set to arrive from 2025.  

Published: 27th July 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Air India Express

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After setting a target to achieve a 30% market share in domestic air passenger traffic, Air India is eyeing a 300% growth in cargo capacity in the next five years. As per the Tata Group airline, its belly capacity will grow significantly over next few years, with the addition of new wide-body aircraft to its fleet.

Most of these aircraft, which are part of its record purchase of 470 planes announced earlier this year, are set to arrive from 2025.  This comprises wide-body planes of 34 A350-1000, 6 A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and 10 Boeing 777X wide-body aircraft. This will increase Air India’s annual cargo capacity by 300% to 2 million tonnes (MT) over next five years with non-stop connection to key export markets globally.

India’s air cargo reportedly stood flat in FY23 year-on-year to 3.14 MT. The total cargo volumes have remained stagnant for the past two fiscals and are yet to reach the pre-covid levels. Foreign air operators commanded a market share of around 94-95% while the remaining 5-6% was shared among the Indian air operators.

Among local players, Air India and Vistara had the maximum share as they have the advantage of having wide-body planes in their fleet. IndiGo, which is expanding its international operations, is looking to ramp up its cargo business while crisis-hit SpiceJet has hived off its cargo and logistics division ‘SpiceXpress’ into a separate entity. Air India CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, said, “At Air India, we see a huge potential in the air cargo industry, which the Indian government plans to grow to 10 million tonnes by 2030.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Group airline Air India cargo capacity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp