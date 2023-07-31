Home Business

Sustainable development goals provide $90 trillion business opportunity

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery also reiterated that there is no shortage of funds for sustainable growth for emerging countries, but project preparation and data remain a big challenge.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action needs an investment of about $5-6 trillion, which in turn will create business opportunities of about $90 trillion, G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant said in an interaction with the media recently.

He was addressing the media after the completion of a 2-day G20 policy workshop on ‘A Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy’ in New Delhi. Kant reiterated that there is no shortage of resources with around $350 trillion funds available globally for investment, of which $150 trillion are aligned with Institutional Funds.

He, however, pointed out that the challenge is lack of adequate bankable project pipeline, and emphasised on the need for a Global Project Accelerator Fund in order to de-risk projects. Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery also reiterated that there is no shortage of funds for sustainable growth for emerging countries, but project preparation and data remain a big challenge.

Amitabh Kant cited IMF data saying that 80% of the global growth is going to come from emerging markets, and therefore, there is a need to alter the global financial architecture and the flow of resources to provide better impetus to this growth.

Emphasising the role of NITI Aayog in enabling the green transition, CEO, Niti Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam, said that NITI has a fundamental role in creating ecosystems that facilitate the adoption of frontier technologies. 

He cited the successful example of transformation in the electric vehicle space where NIiti Aayog played a pioneering role. Further he highlighted that the role of States in the implementation of green energy projects will be pivotal and Niti Aayog will provide the required support to States in this endeavour.
The 2-day G20 policy workshop was organised by Niti Aayog in collaboration with International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and Global Development Network (GDN).

‘Global growth will come from emerging markets’
Amitabh Kant cited IMF data saying that 80% of the global growth is going to come from emerging markets, and there is a need to alter the global financial architecture and the flow of resources to provide better impetus to this growth. He said there is no shortage of resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sustainable Development Goals G20 G20 policy workshop
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp