GST Council meet: GSTAT on agenda

The Council will discuss the report by Group of Ministers (GoM) on taxation of online gaming, casinos and race courses,” a top official said.

Published: 06th June 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The GST Council in its next meeting, likely to be held in the third or fourth week of this month, will take up the issue of taxing online gaming, casinos, and horse racing, a top government official confirmed to TNIE.

“The next GST Council will be held this month, most probably in the third or fourth week of this month. The Council will discuss the report by Group of Ministers (GoM) on taxation of online gaming, casinos and race courses,” a top official said. However, he didn’t confirm anything on reducing taxes on cement.

The GoM has recommended 28% GST on online gaming, however, there is a contention on the method of levying this tax. While, some States are in favour of imposing 28% tax on the fees charged by the portal, others want it to be on the full value of gaming amount. In the 49th GST Council meet, which was held in February, the issue couldn’t be taken up as the Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangama, who is also heading the GoM on online gaming, was preoccupied with the State elections and couldn’t attend the meet.

In addition, the Council will also give its approval to the operational framework of the GST Appellate Tribunal in its next meet. “Rules have been framed for the operation of GSTAT, this will be presented before the Council for their clearance. Hopefully, the tribunal will be functional by the end of this year,” the official who didn’t wish to be named said.

The Council in its 49th meeting, which was held in Febraury, had approved the creation of National Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in principle. The National Bench of the Appellate Tribunal shall be situated at New Delhi. GSTAT shall be presided over by its President and shall consist of one Technical Member (Centre) and one Technical Member (State).

