Metro Brands Limited celebrates momentous 756th store opening

The inauguration of the Metro Shoes store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, solidifies the brand's position as a leader in the Indian footwear market. 

Metro shoes logo. ( Photo|Twitter )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Metro Brands Limited, India's largest footwear retailer in India, which started its journey with a single store in Colaba over seven decades ago, has now achieved a momentous milestone of 756 stores across the country.

The inauguration of the Metro Shoes store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, adds to this legacy, offering a vast range of footwear and accessories from both in-house and international brands to cater to diverse consumer categories.

This achievement marks a new era of success and growth for the brand, solidifying its position as a leader in the Indian footwear market.

"The inauguration of our 756th store in Connaught Place, New Delhi is a momentous occasion that stands as a remarkable testament to the overwhelming support and loyalty of our consumers over the past seven decades," said Nissan Joseph, CEO of Metro Brands Limited.

"We are thrilled to add another location to our iconic brand, Metro Shoes, in the vibrant and dynamic city of Delhi. Our commitment to quality and excellence has been unwavering, and we are proud to continue to redefine the Indian footwear market. We are excited to tap into the full potential of this cultural hub and provide our customers with an unforgettable shopping experience," he said. 

The in-house brands, including Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway, Biofoot, Fitflop, FILA, and Crocs.

