Home Business

RBI, UAE central bank in talks on local currency trade: Piyush Goyal

Meanwhile, he said both countries are looking at $100 billion bilateral trade without including petroleum products by 2030.

Published: 13th June 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

China's trade shrank in October 2022 as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central banks of India and the UAE are in discussion on trade deal in local currencies under the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. 

Meanwhile, he said both countries are looking at $100 billion in bilateral trade without including petroleum products by 2030. Speaking after the first meeting of the joint committee here, he said India’s exports to the UAE recorded a remarkable growth of 12%, reaching $31.6 billion in 2022-2023.

“Both countries have made significant progress on this issue. The central banks are in talks and our finance ministry is very supportive…given the high-level engagement of both sides given the active pursuit of working together, not only on a rupee-dirham trade but also other digital technologies will become a part of the UAE-India framework,” Goyal said. “In the coming months we will await for final outcomes very soon,” he added.

“We are willing to address any challenge you may face in a fast track manner, be it sustainability, volatility, uncertainties of the Ukraine conflict,” Goyal said. “We will soon see Abu Dhabi Investment Authority set up in the Gift City. Most of the glitches and questions and issues have been resolved which will accelerate the inward investment coming into India,” Goyal added. A growing number of investors from the UAE are ready to invest in India’s energy, emerging technologies, food and health, food and security, defence etc, as per Goyal. 

The minister while quoting a Bloomberg report said the UAE and India have zero chances of recession. He said India will grow from a $3.5 trillion economy to a $35 trillion economy in 25 years. “We would like to see this CEPA play an important role in this whole journey of 25 years. We are two economies that complement each other,” Goyal stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiatradeUAE
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp