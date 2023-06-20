Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder and chairman, as well as UIDAI's founding chairman, Nandan Nilekani, has donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater-- the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. With this, Nilekani has so far donated Rs 400 crore to IIT Bombay.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on Tuesday in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.



The donation will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay, the institute said.



Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. The donation marks the golden jubilee of Nilekani’s association with the Institute. It also stands as one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India.



Nandan Nilekani said, “IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow.”



Over the last 50 years, Nilekani has stayed connected with the Institute in multiple roles. He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

His initial contribution totalling up to Rs 85 crore over the years, was instrumental in constructing new hostels, co-financing the School of Information Technology, and establishing India's first university incubator, the institute said.



IIT Bombay’s plan for the coming decade includes setting up world-class centres of

excellence in strategic areas such as Artificial Intelligence, green energy, quantum computing and others. The plan envisages fundraising of about $500 million over the next five years.

