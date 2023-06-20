Home Business

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay

The donation marks the golden jubilee of Nilekani’s association with the Institute. It also stands as one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India.

Published: 20th June 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on Tuesday in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on Tuesday in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder and chairman, as well as UIDAI's founding chairman, Nandan Nilekani, has donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater-- the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. With this, Nilekani has so far donated Rs 400 crore to IIT Bombay.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on Tuesday in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

The donation will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay, the institute said.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. The donation marks the golden jubilee of Nilekani’s association with the Institute. It also stands as one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India.

Nandan Nilekani said, “IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow.”

Over the last 50 years, Nilekani has stayed connected with the Institute in multiple roles. He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

His initial contribution totalling up to Rs 85 crore over the years, was instrumental in constructing new hostels, co-financing the School of Information Technology, and establishing India's first university incubator, the institute said.

IIT Bombay’s plan for the coming decade includes setting up world-class centres of
excellence in strategic areas such as Artificial Intelligence, green energy, quantum computing and others. The plan envisages fundraising of about $500 million over the next five years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandan Nilekani Infosys IIT Bombay Rs 315 crore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp