Home Business

Mojocare lays off 170, investors flag irregularities

Earlier, Online car service and repair start-up GoMechanic too had faced a similar issue and they admitted to financial reporting ‘errors’.

Published: 20th June 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

layoffs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Major investors of health-tech start-up Mojocare have uncovered ‘financial irregularities’, and have initiated a review of the company’s financial statements. The start-up has also laid off 170 employees.

Investors of the start-up include Peak XV Partners (Sequoia India), B Capital and Chiratae Ventures. In a statement, they said, “While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors. As a result, Mojocare will be scaling down operations, and the investor group is working with the company via its transition.”

In August last year, the start-up, founded by Rajat Gupta and Ashwin Swaminathan, had raised $20.6 million.

Earlier, Online car service and repair start-up GoMechanic too had faced a similar issue and they admitted to financial reporting ‘errors’. Both start-ups are backed by Sequoia and Chiratae Ventures, among others.
When asked about such financial irregularities that are being witnessed by some Indian start-ups, Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, told this newspaper that such discoveries undoubtedly impact the entire ecosystem.

“VCs have to deal with fund life and want to see their companies grow, but it doesn’t mean the growth should come at the cost of financial irregularities. It is true growth attracts attention for further funding but ignoring the mismanagement leads to question trust and intent. It would be wrong to paint everyone with the same brush but the fact is irregularities are happening at a large level,” he said. 

In most cases, founders are first-time entrepreneurs and lack managing financial discipline in order to gain traction at a fast pace. In most cases, they miss building strong backend operations including finance management, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mojocare Layoff financial irregularities
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp