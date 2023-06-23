Home Business

Ecommerce firm Snapdeal close to break-even

The company witnessed an increase in its net delivered units by 88%, rising from 18.56 million in FY21 to 34.92 million in FY22.

Published: 23rd June 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce company Snapdeal, which has been unit economics positive for quite some time, is now moving towards profitability at the company level. “We are now close to break-even,” Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO, of Snapdeal Marketplace, told this newspaper.

The company’s FY22 loss stood at Rs 413 crore. He said the biggest challenge faced by the industry today lies in striking the right balance between serving the diverse population of Bharat and providing exceptional services in a financially sustainable manner.

“With a vast and varied consumer base, encompassing different income levels, cultural backgrounds and geographic locations, meeting the needs of Bharat while maintaining profitability is a complex task. The industry needs to navigate the challenges of infrastructure gaps, affordability concerns and changing consumer preferences to ensure inclusivity, accessibility, and affordability without any compromise on quality. All of this requires innovative strategies, efficient operations, and a deep understanding of the market in Bharat,” Chakrawarti said.

Snapdeal, which went live on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in March 2023 with three key categories – mome, fashion and beauty & personal care, is witnessing maximum traction for home and kitchen products, including towels, bedsheets, utensils and more.
“ONDC’s emphasis on increasing India’s digital potential and building a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem complements Snapdeal’s focus on expanding e-commerce beyond companies and urban users,” he said.

The company witnessed an increase in its net delivered units by 88%, rising from 18.56 million in FY21 to 34.92 million in FY22. Its annual transacting customers also increased from 13.9 million in FY21 to 17.7 million in the subsequent year. Snapdeal currently has 200 million installed app users and more than 25 million monthly active users.

Talking about value commerce, Chakrawarti said budget-conscious consumers demand quality typically associated with brands but at affordable costs. “Snapdeal is striving to bridge this gap by carefully balancing the two key requirements for value shoppers- quality and pricing,” he said.

Over 90% of the goods sold on the platform are priced under Rs 1,000. “More than 77% of business comes from repeat customers, most of whom live outside major cities,” he said.  Snapdeal draws more than 86% of its orders from outside metro cities, with more than 72% of the orders flowing from buyers living in smaller cities and towns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snapdeal Ecommerce ONDC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp