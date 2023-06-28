TVS partners with Zomato to deploy 10,000 electric scooters in delivery fleet in two years

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said that it has partnered with online food delivery platform Zomato under which its 10,000 electric scooters will be deployed over two years in the latter's delivery fleet.

This association is in line with the commitment towards green and sustainable mobility solutions and further strengthens the company's electrification journey across diverse mobility segments, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

It also aligns with Zomato's efforts to enable the adoption of EVs through last-mile delivery partners, it added.

TVS Motor Company, Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles, Manu Saxena said, "With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stand at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs."

"This strategic partnership adds another milestone in TVS Motor's journey to provide smart and reliable EV products and services with the lowest total cost of ownership to our delivery partners," he added.

As part of the partnership, TVS Motor said it will "deploy over 10,000 TVS electric scooters over a course of two years".

The company will also ensure that delivery partners onboarded on Zomato have access to charging stations within their radius and receive smooth digital integration to ensure ease of delivery, it added.

Zomato Chief Operations Officer, Rinshul Chandra said Zomato is committed to 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030, and is "the first food ordering and delivery platform to join Climate Group's EV100 campaign".

"The company is now partnering with over 50 companies in the EV ecosystem with the intent of onboarding over 1 lakh EV-based delivery partners on its platform within the next two years," he added.

"This association with TVS Motor adds further momentum to our commitment, given their global repute in the sustainable mobility domain," Chandra said.

As part of the association, 50 TVS iQube Electric scooters were provided to delivery partners onboarded on Zomato, at an event in Hyderabad through a fleet operator, Chartered Bikes Pvt Ltd x BLive, TVS Motor Co said.

The company, which entered into the electric mobility segment in 2020, said it has sold over 1 lakh EVs.

