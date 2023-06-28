Home Business

Vedanta-Foxconn to re-submit application for semiconductor plant

The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture (JV) has resubmitted application for a 40-nanometer (nm) node fabrication plant. 

Published: 28th June 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

chip-to-startup, semiconductor

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture (JV) has resubmitted an application for a 40-nanometer (nm) node fabrication plant. The JV had to reapply as the government recently made changes to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor schemes.

According to government sources, Vedanta had applied for 40-nanometer (nm) node technology. “Yes, the JV had resubmitted their application,” said an official. 

In 2022, Vedanta applied for a 28 nm node; however, the government asked them to resubmit the application. This time it is believed that the company had made many modifications to its initial application. The Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini  Vaishnaw recently said since the programme was first launched it has undergone significant changes in the past year.

“The minister said the market dynamics have changed a lot in the past two years as the electric vehicle industry has come up and the telecom industry has grown. Earlier, there was a race for the lowest nodes, but now it is for mature nodes,” said Vaishnaw. 

The government opened the application for Rs 76,000 crore PLI scheme in January 2022, at that time only three applications had come -- one from a Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture, another from Next Orbit Ventures, which has partnered with Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, and a third from Singapore-based IGSS Ventures. 

On June 1, Meity reopened the applications for the semiconductor fabrication plants and started accepting and evaluating new applications. As per the new guidelines, the government has increased the financial incentive of 50 per cent of the project cost for companies on any node. In the old scheme, the incentives varied based on wafer node size.

Computer storage chip maker Micron is the first company to get approval under the PLI scheme and the company will set up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductor
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp