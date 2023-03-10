Home Business

Danfoss bets on India’s green energy to reach Rs 5,000 crore sales target

“Danfoss India is the fastest growing region among all regions globally and we continue to invest in India,” said Kim Fausing, Global CEO .

Published: 10th March 2023 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: Danfoss India's Ravichandran Purshothaman. (Photo courtesy: Danfoss.in)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Danish engineering major Danfoss will double its sales in India from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore by 2025, a senior executive of the company has said. In 2022, the company’s business recorded 48% growth and ranked sixth among the across the countries. Danfoss reached 10.3 billion in global sales in 2022, up 36%.  

“Danfoss India is the fastest growing region among all regions globally and we continue to invest in India,” said Kim Fausing, Global CEO. The company has invested $300 million in India for the last four years. They were interacting with the press persons after 25th anniversary celebration of the company in India. “We have a strong momentum in India with more companies wanting to reduce energy usage and become carbon-neutral as the ESG kicks in, he said. India has the biggest opportunity in energy efficiency, he added.  

The Danish MNC focuses on three major areas -- power solution, which includes electrification of tractors and off-road mobile applications, climate solutions, which includes air-conditioning and refrigeration component manufacturing and power electronics vertical, which takes care of drivers, components from renewable power and energy storage related business. The market size of these segments is pegged at $2.3 billion in the country.  

Ravichandran P, Director,  Danfoss India, said renewable energy sector and energy storage will have huge potential after introduction of Electricity Act 2.0 by the government,  which is expected in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danfoss
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp