Home Business

Fuji targets Rs 1.5K cr revenue in FY25, eyes share in AC equipment market

Fuji Electric eyes a bigger share in the Rs 10,000 crore AC drive and automation equipment market in India, as one of its key markets - China slows down, a senior executive of the company said.

Published: 16th March 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Fuji Electric eyes a bigger share in the Rs 10,000 crore AC drive and automation equipment market in India, as one of its key markets - China slows down, a senior executive of the company said.
Fuji Electric India, part of Japanese automation and energy multinational corporation, on Tuesday opened a fully automated facility to manufacture AC drives and printed circuit boards (PCB) with the capacity to produce 1.2 lakh drives and 2 lakh PCBs a year at Rs 150 crore investment. It has a built-up area of 65,000 sq. ft.

Speaking to the press after the inauguration, Shivaji Waghmare, Fuji Electric India's chief executive said, “Demand will go up, a lot of scope in electric vehicles, li-ion batteries, energy storage and energy efficiency and these drives required to save energy. This is a measured market, but still, there is a demand.”

It has made efforts to completely localise its supply chain, except semiconductors, to become price competitive and provide customised products for domestic customers and anticipate an uptick in demand in the next five years. It also plans to increase exports from India to South East Asia, Middle East and African markets.  

Its annual revenue is likely to cross Rs 1,050 crore in 2023 financial year (FY) and targets Rs 1,500 crore revenue in FY25, out of which nearly Rs 500 crore is expected from its Chennai manufacturing facilities and the rest from its UPS and energy-related products in the Pune facility.

Fuji caters to lift, cement, oil and gas, metro, railway and industrial electrification projects, data centers, HVAC segment and heavy industries. It is ambitious to open another at-scale manufacturing facility for drives and UPS, solar power storage solutions in the next two years. Fuji supplies components like Li-ion batteries, power distribution units, and static transfer switches for data center players.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fuji Electric automation equipment market AC drive
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp