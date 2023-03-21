Turkish Airlines looking for cooperation with Air India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Turkish Airlines is looking for cooperation with Air India as the carrier looks to expand in the Indian market, a top executive said on Tuesday.

At present, Turkish Airlines is closely cooperating with IndiGo, including a codeshare partnership.

Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi pitched for more cooperation with Indian carriers and said that it can cooperate with Air India as that will also support both counties as well as tourism.

"We are not getting enough (of Indian market)...we are trying to expand. This is the time for Turkish Airlines to expand operations in India," he said.

He noted that there was not enough capacity between India and Turkiye, which is also a wedding destination for many Indians.

"We can work together with Air India...can earn together and support both countries," he said.



