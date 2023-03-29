AI Express, AirAsia move to unified reservation system

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards completing the merger process, Air India’s two low-cost subsidiaries -- Air India Express and AirAsia India -- have moved to a single unified reservation system and adopted a common social media and customer support channel.

This system merger comes five months after AirAsia India was fully acquired and subsidiarised under Air India, and three months after both AirAsia India and Air India Express were placed under a single CEO. This migration, which largely involved Air India Express migrating to the systems used by AirAsia India, confers significant capability and efficiency benefits for the airline and passengers, said Air India in a statement on Tuesday.

In particular, passengers will now be able to make and manage bookings, and check-in to AirAsia India and Air India Express domestic and international flights, on an all-new integrated website airindiaexpress.com.

In the coming months, the airlines will continue integrating other internal systems and, eventually, their air operating permits and regulatory posts. It is expected that the full merger will get completed by the end of this year. After taking over Air India in January last year, the Tata Group is consolidating its aviation business Vistara, a joint venture airline between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is being merged with Air India and the budget carrier AirAsia India is being clubbed with Air India Express.

To achieve its aggressive expansion plans, Air India recently placed an order for 470 planes, with 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. This was the world’s largest ever single tranche aircraft order.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said, “This new Air India Express, operating both domestically and internationally using systems optimised for low-cost airlines, gives the Group a much stronger LCC (low-cost carrier) platform. Together with the Group’s recent, benchmark-setting aircraft order, this sets the scene for us to realise many new opportunities for customers, employees and Indian aviation.”

