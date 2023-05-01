Home Business

Acreage of summer crops slightly down at 65.29 lakh hectare; area under rice, oilseeds falls

The ministry on Monday released the progress of area coverage under summer crops as of April 28, 2023.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Paddy Crop

Image used for representational purpose only. (File| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The area under coverage for summer crops is marginally down so far at 65.29 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry data.

The sowing area under rice and oilseeds is less, while the acreage of pulses and coarse cereals is higher, the data showed.

The ministry on Monday released the progress of area coverage under summer crops as of April 28, 2023.

As per the data, the area under coverage for rice stood at 27.45 lakh hectares so far against 29.14 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Pulses acreage rose to 17.57 lakh hectare from 16.23 lakh hectares, while sowing area of coarse cereals increased to 10.86 lakh hectares from 10.19 lakh hectares.

In the non-foodgrains category, oilseeds acreage is down at 9.40 lakh hectares till April 28 from 10.46 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Overall, the total area under summer crops till April 28 stood at 65.29 lakh hectares, marginally down from 66.02 lakh hectares a year ago.

The growing season for zaid/summer crops is short -- March-June. It is between rabi (winter-sown) and kharif (summer-sown) seasons.

Zaid/summer crops are raised where assured irrigation facilities are available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agriculture ministry crops summer crops
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp