Home Business

Commercial LPG, ATF prices reduced

This is the second straight monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices and last time it was cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cooking gas, Gas cylinders

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday slashed the price of commercial LPG by Rs 171.5 per cylinder. Now, a 19-kg commercial cylinder, which is used in restaurants and hotels, will cost Rs 1,856.5 in the national capital, down from Rs 2,028.  

This is the second straight monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices and last time it was cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1. The two reductions, however, haven’t neutralised the Rs 350.5 per cylinder price hikes affected from March 1.

However, there is no change in domestic LPG prices.  OMCs have also cut ATF (aviation turbine fuel) price by 2.45% in line with the international trends.  According to the price notification, jet fuel rates were reduced by Rs 2,414.25 per kilolitre to Rs 95,935.34 per kl in Delhi. This is the third straight monthly reduction in rates. Prices were cut by 4% (Rs 4,606.50 per kl) on March 1 and by 8.7% (Rs 9,400.68 per kl) on April 1. 

The oil companies revise cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month based on average international prices in the previous month. However, petrol and diesel prices, however, continued to remain on freeze for a record 13th month in a row.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG commercial cylinder price
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp