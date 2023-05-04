Home Business

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone sells Myanmar Port for USD 30 million

APSEZ chief executive officer and whole-time director Karan Adani said that this exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ Board.

Published: 04th May 2023 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group, Adani, Gautam Adani, Adani Hindenburg

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday said it has completed the sale of Myanmar port Coastal International Terminals Pte Limited for $30 million. 

This amount is much lower than what India’s largest private port operator had invested in the terminal.

As per a regulatory filing by APSEZ, the port is sold to a firm called Solar Energy Limited. The whereabouts and directors of Solar Energy were not shared by Adani Group but it is said the firm doesn’t belong to the promoter Group and the transaction would not fall within related party transactions. Post the stinging report of Hindenburg Research in January 2023, the Group’s dealing with the relatively lesser-known companies is under scrutiny. 

A query sought from the conglomerate on the buyer remained unanswered.  As per a statement by Adani in May 2021, it had made an investment of $127 million, including $90 million for upfront payment for land lease. Reports claim Adani may have invested about  $195 million in the project, which is yet to commence operations.

The project had run into controversy after it was reported the Gautam Adani firm had paid $30 million to a Myanmar military-controlled firm for the deal. APSEZ had denied the allegations of any wrongdoing.

The SPA had certain Condition Precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer.

In a statement, APSEZ said given the continuous delay in the approval process and challenges in meeting certain CPs, APSEZ has obtained an independent valuation on "as is where is" basis.

Thereby the buyer and seller have renegotiated the sale consideration to USD 30 million, it added.

According to the statement, the buyer will pay the said amount to the seller within three business days on completing all the necessary compliance by the seller.

On receipt of the total transaction value, APSEZ shall transfer the equity to the buyer and its exit will stand concluded, it said.

APSEZ chief executive officer and whole-time director Karan Adani said that this exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ Board based on the recommendations made by the risk committee in October 2021.

The project had run into controversy after it was reported that APSEZ chief executive Karan Adani had in July 2019 met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar's army chief who led a coup against the elected government.

In August 2021, APSEZ had said its investment in a port in Myanmar was not in violation of any sanction guidelines issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury.

Adani group had previously said it had won the Yangon International Terminal project through a global competitive bid.

The project required USD 290 million investment.

APSEZ, the largest port developer in India, is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Ports APSEZ Adani Group Myanmar port
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp