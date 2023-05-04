Home Business

Banks have Rs 6,521 crore exposure to insolvent Go First airlines

In total, liabilities of the budget airline to creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore, including dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors

Published: 04th May 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Go First

Go First (File Photo | Twitter)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI :  With Go First Airlines filing for bankruptcy, the lenders are staring at a huge hit to their loans to the budget airline. Banks have exposure of around Rs 6,521 crore to the airline and its financial troubles will make it difficult for the lenders to recover their loans from the airline.

The lenders to Wadia-group owned Go First include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank.  The banks will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss about their future course of action regarding their exposure to the cash-strapped airline.“It is a consortium loan to the airline. We will meet tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss this issue,” a senior official of one of banks having exposure to the airline told this newspaper.

Go First had cancelled flights its flights after the company filed an application for voluntary insolvency on Tuesday. Public sector lender Central Bank of India has the highest exposure of nearly Rs2,000 crore to the airline. Bank of Baroda’s exposure is around Rs 1,430 crore, while Deutsche Bank’s exposure is about 
Rs 1,320 crore. 

The exposure of IDBI Bank is much less at Rs 50 crore. “Central Bank of India’s outstanding exposure to Go First Airlines as on March 31, 2023, is Rs 1,305 crore and additional amount of Rs 682 crore sanctioned under emergency line of credit guaranteed by Government of India.  Our exposure to the Company is only 0.91% of our total advances as of March 31, 2023, and interest charged upto April 30, 2023, is serviced by the company,” Central Bank of India said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The bank has made contingency provisions of more than Rs 1,500 crore in the books to strengthen the balance sheet. Axis Bank clarified on Wednesday that it has no outstanding exposure to the airline. “We would like to inform that as on date Axis Bank has Nil (fund based and non-fund based) outstanding from Go Airlines,” said Axis Bank in a filing to the BSE.

The impact of banks’ exposure to the airline was also visible in the stock market as shares of the banks plunged on Wednesday. Shares of Central Bank of India declined 5% to Rs 28.65 apiece, Bank of Baroda shares declined 2% to Rs 184 apiece while Axis Bank shares closed 1% to `860 apiece on the BSE. 

Banks are not much hopeful about the recovery of loans. Lenders believe that once a company files for bankruptcy the process of recovery becomes time consuming due to many claims and counter claims. Usually, the recovery from such cases is around 20-30% of total loans.

In total, the airline’s liabilities to all creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore, including dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors. The Wadia group’s airline had blamed Pratt & Whitney for its decision to file a voluntary bankruptcy petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Go First’s troubles hit banks

Rs 6,521 crore: Total exposure of banks to Go First

Rs 2,000 crore: Exposure of Central Bank of India to Go First

Lenders will hold meeting today (Thursday) to discuss loan recovery

Rs 1,430 cr Exposure of Bank of Baroda to Go First

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go First Go First insolvency
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp