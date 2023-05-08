Features of great investors

PV Subramanyam By

All big investment writers – Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Jason Zweig and Morgan Housel – have wondered what are the characteristics of good (great) investors. Here are my views on what I think. My observation is based on all the readings and experience of investing and meeting many investors…

Curiosity to learn about many things- from Anthropology to Zoology. No one knows what you will learn from which subject. History, Economics, Accounting, Philosophy, Psychology, and Biographies of businessmen and wealth managers – are obvious. Not so obvious could be booked on health, cooking, gardening, other sports etc.

Curious – and therefore always reading is an important characteristic.

Scepticism – being sceptical about everything around you is a boring, tiring but very important characteristic that I have noticed with big investors.

Broad picture –yes, but micro picture seeing how the company is reacting to the macro is just as important.

Knowledge of Accounting – even though many of them can’t do a full detailed analysis, they have a good handle on the numbers of most companies.

Knowing the difference in their trading and investing portfolios – distinguishes the best investors from the normal run-of-the-mill investors.

Independence – most of them understand the risk of listening to analysts who have met the promoter. One investor whom I know starts by asking the analyst - ‘when was the last time you met the promoters.’ He clearly does not want the bias to hit his portfolio.

Humility – almost all the investors whom I know are humble, and understand their limitations. So sometimes when the share in which they invest goes up 10% in say 3 days, they are happy to sell it off knowing that they will be able to get it cheaper in most cases.

Discipline – No big investor can afford to be without discipline. It is the most important feature – when they make norms they stick to it, come what may. I know some seriously rich investors investing big amounts of money in March and April 2020 because their investment portfolio statement said they should do.

Many of them have a very well-written Investment Philosophy Statement – they have goals and they know exactly what they want. I could have called this Goal Based Investing.

Most of them have the next 20 years' expenses – in debt instruments. Thus, even if they started at say 70% in debt, they move up to say 90%, but may remain there. This is because they are comfortable with a booming market and can sit on capital gains for really long periods of time.

Ability to sit tight over long periods of time – without worrying about short-term fluctuations.

Patience – and reasonable expectations! They get good returns, but they have very few expectations from their portfolios. This helps them remain calm during big drawdowns.

