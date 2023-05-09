Kerala govt hikes stake in CIAL by nearly 1 % to 33.38%, invests Rs 178 crore via rights

In the last year and a half, CIAL has inaugurated three mega projects-- Payyannur and Aripara Power Projects and the Business Jet Terminal.



The funds received through the issuance of the rights shares will be used for the projects that will be implemented soon. "CIAL has earmarked five big projects for the coming years. The main one is the expansion of International Terminal T-3; projects like constructing an export-cargo terminal and transit accommodation facility also need to be completed on time. The Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Board of Directors have prepared a clear outline for these projects ’’ said S Suhas managing director of CIAL. "All the right shares issued have been credited to the demat account of the shareholders as of May 5, 2023," he added.

