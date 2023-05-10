Job postings by start-ups see growth in past 3 months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hiring activity among start-ups has witnessed growth in the past three months. While there has been a 6% decline in e-recruitment for white-collar compared to the same period last year, the market for new and emerging job roles has seen an upsurge, said talent platform foundit in its monthly foundit Insights Tracker(fIT).

The overall hiring demand among start-ups has seen a strong 19% growth in April 2023 compared to the previous year. Tracker states India housed over 19,000 start-ups before the pandemic, and this number has swarmed up to over 80,000 last year, which created over 250,000 job opportunities.

Over the past three months particularly, demand for talent among start-ups has seen impressive growth, the report said. The Tracker noted a 4% monthly dip, indicating cautious hiring sentiments among Indian recruiters. While BFSI (+3%), Travel & Tourism (+2%), and Import/Export (+13%) picked up on a month-on-month (MOM) basis, many sectors such as Logistics, Home appliances, and Oil and gas saw a steep fall.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company said the current global economic uncertainties have created a challenging environment for businesses, forcing them to navigate a rapidly changing environment. “Although hiring has declined, there are still a plethora of job opportunities in emerging industries for job seekers. Remarkably, the Indian start-up ecosystem has taken a turn, exhibiting resilience in hiring intent despite the prevailing job market challenges,” he said.

“While we expect cautious hiring sentiments to persist, we remain optimistic about job opportunities for candidates, particularly as start-ups continue to propel the demand for talent and innovation,” he added. With 33%, Bengaluru accounts for the highest share of start-up jobs while Delhi, Mumbai and Pune hosted notable demand trends, it said.

