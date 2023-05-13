As valuations crash, harsh reality 2.0 hits tech start-ups

Its been a yo-yo ride for tech start-ups. As Covid conditions eased, Indian start-ups raised an eye-popping $42 billion over nearly 1,600 deals in 2021. The year also added 42 unicorns (those with valuations of $ 1 billion or more).But the beginning of 2022 saw the first meltdowns; and signals that these start-ups were hugely overvalued. Paytm, which had gone public in November 2021, fell sharply after listing but within months its shares had eroded by more than 50% compared to its 52-week high of Rs 1,961 on November 18. Its consolidated losses for the year ending March 31, 2022, was Rs 2,396 crore.