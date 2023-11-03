Home Business

IndiGo posts Rs 189 crore profit in September quarter 

For four consecutive quarters, IndiGo has delivered profitable growth demonstrating effective execution of its plans and strategy coupled with strong demand.

Published: 03rd November 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 188.9 crore for the September quarter, helped by increased air traffic and capacity.

The airline had posted a loss of Rs 1,583.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, IndiGo's total income jumped 20.6 per cent to Rs 15,502.9 crore.

In the same period a year ago, the total income stood at Rs 12,852.3 crore.

For four consecutive quarters, IndiGo has delivered profitable growth demonstrating effective execution of its plans and strategy coupled with strong demand, the release said.

"With our clear strategy and focus on execution, we have completed a full cycle and remained profitable for the last four quarters," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

Shares of IndiGo gained nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 2,509 apiece on the BSE.

