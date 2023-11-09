Home Business

Government says no favouritism in coal mines allocation

As per a media report, Adani Group emerged as one of the biggest winners in the commercial coal auctions held in March 2023.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After facing criticism over the allocation of coal mines to the Adani Group, the coal ministry on Wednesday refuted such insinuations and clarified that mines are being auctioned through a transparent mechanism. 

The government rejected claims that Cavill Mining, which was the only other bidder for a mine that Adani Group won in March 2023, is related to Adani Group. “No correlation has been established between Cavill Mining and Adani Group… In this case, it can’t be established that Cavill is an affiliate of Adani Group. Furthermore, in case a misrepresentation has been found at any stage of the auction process, the Ministry of Coal has a right to take appropriate actions,” said the ministry in a statement.

As per a media report, Adani Group emerged as one of the biggest winners in the commercial coal auctions held in March 2023. The company picked up four coal blocks at among the lowest prices in the auction. The report said North West of Madheri coal block won by Adani Group had only one other bidder, Cavill Mining Private Limited.  The report alleged there is some correlation between Cavill Mining and Adani Group.

As per the rules, in case of less than two technically qualified bidders, the first attempt of the auction for that mine will be annulled and the second attempt of the auction may be initiated with the approval of the competent authority.  However, in case of only one bidder again in the second attempt, the matter will be referred to the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (ECoS) comprising Secretary (Department of External Affairs), Secretary (Department of Legal Affairs), Secretary (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas) and Secretary (Coal) for appropriate decision with respect to allocation of mine. 

The government started auctioning commercial mining in 2020. A total of 91 coal mines have been auctioned so far. The mines have been allocated to Vedanta Limited, Birla Corporation Limited, and JSW Steel Limited among others.

‘Adanis picked up 4 blocks at among lowest prices’

According to a report, Adani Group picked up four coal blocks at among the lowest prices in the auction. The report said North West of Madheri coal block won by Adani Group had only one other bidder, Cavill Mining Private Limited.  The report alleged there is some correlation between Cavill Mining and Adani Group

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coalcoal minesAdani Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp