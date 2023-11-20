ESAF Small Finance Bank profit up 143% 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ESAF Small Finance Bank has posted a 143.35% growth in net profit at R140.12 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to R57.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its gross NPAs stood at 2.64% and net NPAs at 1.19% for the quarter. Its total business grew by 32.81% to R34,906 crore, and AUM stood at R17,490 crore with growth of 37.03% Q-o-Q.

The small finance bank’s net interest margin remain at 11.98%. K Paul Thomas, MD & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank said, “Our steadfast focus on rural and semi-urban locations along with the sustainable model we pursue has played a pivotal role in driving this success.”

He also said, “Investment in digital technologies continues to be our priority, and we are confident that our strategic initiatives will further propel us towards even greater heights in the future.”

