Drugs Bill likely to be tabled in winter session

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill 2023, aimed at replacing the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming winter session starting December 4 and ending on December 22.

According to a highly placed official, the Health Ministry has made the representation on the proposed bill before the Prime Minister Office (PMO). “The Health Ministry has made the presentation before PMO, now they will make a final call. Once cabinet approves it, the bill will be introduced in the parliamentary session,” the official said.

The bill aims to regulate the import, manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics, ensuring their quality, safety, and efficacy. It also aims to regulate online pharmacy stores. Additionally, it includes penalties for manufacturing unregistered or fake medicines and devices that do not meet standards.

