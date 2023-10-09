Supreme Court to hear Google plea against NCLAT order upholding CCI penalty in January 2024

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Google against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that upheld the penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), in January 2024.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra assured on Monday that they will list the case in the last week of January 2024.

"I will ensure that no other cases are listed then, so that the matter is over in a couple of days," the CJI said.

The CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem.

Earlier the apex court had refused to grant interim relief to Google, while the matter was pending before the NCLAT.

In January this year before hearing Google's plea, the NCLAT directed the tech giant to deposit 10 per cent of the CCI penalty.

In March, the NCLAT upheld the CCI's penalty on Google but set aside four key directions issued by the commission to the tech giant.

In October 2022, the CCI had penalised Google and directed it to desist from participating in anti-competitive practices and modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

