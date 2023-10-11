Ambani reclaims top spot on Hurun India Rich List 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Troubled edtech company Byju’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran didn’t find a mention in the Hurun India Rich List 2023 on the back of investor markdowns.

Hurun India and 360 ONE Wealth on Tuesday released the 12th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India.

With a wealth of $3.3 billion, Raveendran and his family had been ranked 994th in the list that was released in March this year. Byju’s has been struggling for the past many months with a host of issues.

With a net worth of Rs 8,08,700 crore, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani to secure the richest Indian title.

In 2022, Adani was ahead of Ambani’s wealth by Rs 3 lakh crore, and in 2023, Ambani is ahead by Rs 3.3 lakh crore, according to the list.

With Rs 2,78,500 crore, Cyrus Poonawalla retained the third position in the list.

This time, Radha Vembu of Zoho has overtaken Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar to become the richest self-made Indian woman on the list.

20-year-old Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest on the list.

Yatin Shah, co-founder of 360 ONE & Joint CEO, 360 ONE Wealth, said, “With 1,319 individuals now possessing Rs 1,000 crore or more, we are witnessing a remarkable surge, up by 76% over the last five years. The cumulative wealth of our listers has surged to Rs 109 lakh crore, surpassing the combined GDP of Singapore, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.”

For the first time, Tiruppur debuted in the top 20 cities producing most number of entrants.

With 328 individuals, Mumbai tops the list, followed by New Delhi with 199 and Bengaluru with 100 individuals.

While Industrial products, metals & mining added the highest number of new entrants, pharma is still at number one and has contributed 133 entrants to the list.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Troubled edtech company Byju’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran didn’t find a mention in the Hurun India Rich List 2023 on the back of investor markdowns. Hurun India and 360 ONE Wealth on Tuesday released the 12th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. With a wealth of $3.3 billion, Raveendran and his family had been ranked 994th in the list that was released in March this year. Byju’s has been struggling for the past many months with a host of issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With a net worth of Rs 8,08,700 crore, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani to secure the richest Indian title. In 2022, Adani was ahead of Ambani’s wealth by Rs 3 lakh crore, and in 2023, Ambani is ahead by Rs 3.3 lakh crore, according to the list. With Rs 2,78,500 crore, Cyrus Poonawalla retained the third position in the list. This time, Radha Vembu of Zoho has overtaken Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar to become the richest self-made Indian woman on the list. 20-year-old Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest on the list. Yatin Shah, co-founder of 360 ONE & Joint CEO, 360 ONE Wealth, said, “With 1,319 individuals now possessing Rs 1,000 crore or more, we are witnessing a remarkable surge, up by 76% over the last five years. The cumulative wealth of our listers has surged to Rs 109 lakh crore, surpassing the combined GDP of Singapore, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.” For the first time, Tiruppur debuted in the top 20 cities producing most number of entrants. With 328 individuals, Mumbai tops the list, followed by New Delhi with 199 and Bengaluru with 100 individuals. While Industrial products, metals & mining added the highest number of new entrants, pharma is still at number one and has contributed 133 entrants to the list. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp