Dominos likely to expand 20-minute delivery beyond Bangalore

For those who live outside Bangalore, now you can get your Pizza hot, fresh and yummy before the craving goes cold.

Taking the concept of instant gratification seriously, India’s largest pizza chain seems to be gearing up to extend the 20-minute delivery plan to other cities.

The 20-minute delivery plan was officially launched across 170 Dominos outlets in Bangalore in March 2023. According to the plan, the customer gets the pizza for free if it doesn’t reach within 20 minutes. The offer is valid from 11 am to 7 pm.

So far, said Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks which runs the Domino’s chain in India, quick delivery has done wonders for his pizza business.

“Wherever we get to a certain threshold of 65-70% of deliveries under 20 minutes, our like-for-like growth in those cities is positive…We remain focused on executing our strategy of extending delivery on channels that delivered positive like-for-like growth,” he said.

The Bangalore rollout followed a trial in 14 cities.

According to the company, the super fast delivery works through proper resource planning, enhancing processes and technology and by increasing the store count in the area.

The success of the fast-delivery program has contributed to the growth seen in the company’s delivery business at a time when Pizza category has been facing significant challenges due to rising inflation.

Dominos has a strong track record of quick and efficient delivery. It was the first QSR to launch the 30-minute delivery plan, more than two decades ago. It was a prominent marketing strategy used by the company at the time to attract customers with the promise of delivering their pizzas within 30 minutes of placing an order.

