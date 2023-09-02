Vi introduces new plan 'Choice'; postpaid users can customise what they want

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third largest telecom service provider on Saturday announced a new plan that will allow its postpaid users to choose the benefits that are most relevant to them.

Under the new plan, Choice, the users can opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits across entertainment, food, travel, and mobile security. The telco said the aim to introduce the plan is to empower its postpaid customers.

“As we introduce the pioneering 'Choice' feature, we're reimagining the possibilities of a postpaid plan. Our focus is to empower our customers by granting them the autonomy to tailor their mobile experience to their unique preferences. Vi Max is not only about connectivity but also designed with the intent to empower our valued customers to determine the features that are most useful for an optimal experience as well as value for money,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vi.

As per the plan, Vi Individual and Family Postpaid users can opt for a range of benefits from a premium partner of their choice across four exclusive categories. For instance, if they have a liking for the entertainment segment, they can choose any OTT player like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, and SunNXT.

The users will get 6 6-month subscription to EazyDiner and offer up to 50% discount at Premium restaurants and bars. Similarly, for the travel sector, the users will get a one-year subscription of EaseMyTrip, Offering Rs. 750 off on round trip booking or Rs. 400 off on one-way flight tickets every month. The users can get a one-year subscription to Norton Anti if they prefer the safety of smartphones.

“By integrating preferred OTT subscriptions, enhanced security measures, and lifestyle privileges, we're delivering a holistic solution that resonates with the digital lifestyle of today's users. Vi Max is a testament to our dedication to driving value, power, and convenience for our cherished customers, enabling them to flourish in the digital era,” said Avneesh Khosla.

The plan comes with Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 701, and Vi Max 1101 for individuals and Vi Max Family plans are priced at Rs 601, Rs 1001, and Rs 1151. Vi Users will also get access to other exclusive benefits like Vi Games, Vi Music, Vi Jobs & Education, Vi Movies & TV.

Meanwhile, shares of Vi surged 14.92% to hit a one-year high price of Rs 10.40 on Friday.

