iPhone 15 series base models expected to do well

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The base models of iPhone 15 series -- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus -- are expected to do well in the market, thanks to the upgrades the company added in these models, as per experts. Apple launched its iPhone 15 series on Tuesday, and the company made various changes, most in the base models.

Inside the iPhone 15, Apple added dynamic island and A16 chips, the features that were added in iPhone 14 Pro models. The company also added USB-C and improved the 48-megapixel camera system in iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. “With the popular dynamic island, USB-C, and 48 MP camera, the non-pro versions of iPhone are significant upgrades as compared to last year. We expect base 15 models to see a solid uptick as there are significant upgrades for someone shifting from previous 11 or 12 or even 13-gen iPhones,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.

Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president, of IDC India, said the base models (non-pro) are a good upgrade over 14 models). Thus it (iPhone 15) is expected to do well, especially since there is no price hike.

Apple has been strengthening its market share in India. It now accounts for 6% of mobile sales in the country compared to 1% in 2019. As per CyberMedia Research (CMR), iPhone shipments grew 68% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2023 in India.

The company secured a 6% market share in the Indian smartphone market and dominated the super-premium smartphone segment (priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 100,000) with an impressive 63% market share. “Apple has witnessed robust market growth in India in recent years, propelled by domestic manufacturing and aggressive online and offline retail strategies. With the Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple is poised to sustain this growth momentum,” said Prabhu Ram, head, of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at researcher Techarc, is of the view that the 15 series has only bolstered Apple’s positioning. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

