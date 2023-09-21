Home Business

TotalEnergies to invest USD 300 mn in Adani Green Energy Limited

This portfolio will comprise a mix of already operational (300 MW), under construction (500 MW), and under development assets (250 MW), with a blend of solar and wind power.

Published: 21st September 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Green Energy Limited

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: France’s TotalEnergies will invest $300 million in a new venture with Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a renewable energy platform of Adani Group. AGEL, in an exchange filing, has announced it has entered a binding agreement with TotalEnergies to create a joint venture, equally owned by both companies, with a 1,050 MW portfolio.

This portfolio will comprise a mix of already operational (300 MW), under construction (500 MW), and underdevelopment assets (250 MW), with a blend of solar and wind power. As per the company, AGEL will contribute its assets to the joint venture, and TotalEnergies will provide an equity investment of $300 million to support their development. 

“We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with TotalEnergies in AGEL. The investment will strengthen the role played by AGEL in India’s glide path to decarbonisation. This will help deliver our vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030,” said Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman. 

TotalEnergies will reinforce its strategic alliance with AGEL and support the company in becoming a leader in renewable energy, with a target of 45 GW of renewable power capacity by 2030. Completion of the transaction will be upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

“After our first joint venture AGEL23 in 2020 and acquisition of shares in AGEL in 2021, this JV will enable us to speed up our development through direct access to a large portfolio of assets and to support the ambition of AGEL to become a leader in renewable energy,” said Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies’ Chairman and CEO. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TotalEnergies Adani Green Energy Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp