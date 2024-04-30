At Rs 5 Lakh, Rampur Signature India’s priciest whisky

NEW DELHI: Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky has become the only Indian whisky to command a price tag of Rs 5 lakh per bottle. The company said out of a limited release of 400 bottles, only two are now available for sale.

“We are thrilled to announce that the last two bottles of Rampur Signature Reserve, out of the 400 bottles produced, are available exclusively at Hyderabad duty-free. This represents not just a whisky, but a legacy of Indian craftsmanship

and heritage, inviting enthusiasts, collectors, and travellers to experience the unmatched quality of Radico Khaitan’s offerings,” said Abhishek Khaitan, managing director of Radico Khaitan.