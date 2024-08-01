GST issue: Karnataka authorities withdraw pre-show cause notice

BENGALURU: Infosys on Thursday in a filing said that Karnataka State authorities have withdrawn the pre-show cause notice and has directed the company to submit further response to DGGI (Directorate General of GST Intelligence) central authority on this matter.

Karnataka State GST authorities issued a notice first on GST tax evasion and subsequently the company also received a notice from DGGI.

The company was slapped with Rs 32,403 crore GST evasion for non-payment of GST for the period July 2017 to March 2022 towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys.

Meanwhile, industry body nasscom has urged the Ministry of Finance to issue a circular clarifying the position so that the industry can avoid litigation risk.