Zomato profit up 126 times at Rs 253 cr; to launch app - ‘District’

“Our average gross order value throughput per store has grown from about Rs 6 lakh per day per store when we were at 383 stores exactly a year ago to about Rs 10 lakh today when we are at 639 stores. For our top 50 stores today, this number is Rs 18 lakh per day per store, and growing,” said Blinkit chief executive officer Albinder Dhindsa said.

“Our dining-out business which helps our customers discover restaurants when they want to go out and dine at restaurants. This dining-out business is now operating at a run-rate of $500m+ annualised GOV and is already profitable,” said Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer, Zomato.

Zomato sees an opportunity to further expand its going-out offering, building on top of its dining-out business.

The chief executive announced the launch of a new app ‘District’. “If we execute this well, we see going-out becoming the third large B2C business emerging out of Zomato,” Goyal said.