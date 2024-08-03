iPhone 15 series most saleable smartphones in second quarter of 2024

NEW DELHI: The iPhone 15 series dominated global sales in the second quarter, with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Pro being the top three best-selling smartphones worldwide, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple and Samsung smartphones captured nine spots among the top 10 best-selling smartphones globally. However, Apple’s contribution to the top 10 in terms of total sales volume and sales share declined year-over-year (YoY) in Q2 2024.

Despite this, the iPhonemaker’s sales volume and share of the Pro series increased, indicating a shift in demand towards the higher-end smartphones, along with a decline in older-generation iPhone sales.

Another key take away from the research is that Samsung lost one spot to Xiaomi, which returned to the list after two consecutive quarters of Apple and Samsung’s dominance. Last year, both Samsung and Apple had captured all 10 spots in the same quarter.

The top Samsung smartphone on the list this quarter was the Galaxy A15 5G, followed by its 4G version. The South Korean phonemaker’s A15 series is popular in the lower end of the mid-tier segment due to its efficient multitasking capabilities. The other two Samsung models on the list, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A05, took the seventh and tenth spots, respectively.