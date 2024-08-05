Sensex, Nifty nosedive in line with selling pressure in global markets on US growth fears

MUMBAI: Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed over 3 per cent each on Monday in line with extremely weak trends in global markets amid fears of a slowdown in the US economy.

An over 12 per cent plunge in Japan's Nikkei also dented markets' sentiment badly.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,686.09 points or 3.31 per cent to 78,295.86 during the afternoon trade.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 824 points or 3.33 per cent to 23,893.70. Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 17.11 lakh crore during the afternoon trade to Rs 4,40,04,979.86 crore.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading sharply lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 share index plunged more than 12 per cent on Monday as investors worried that the US economy may be in worse shape than had been expected dumped a wide range of shares.

It dropped 5.8 per cent on Friday and has now logged its worst two-day decline ever, dropping 18.2 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

The US markets ended significantly lower on Friday.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors slumped 6 per cent.

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, SBI and JSW Steel were the other big laggards.

However, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were trading in positive territory.