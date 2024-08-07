After AI, quantum computing eyes its 'Sputnik' moment

CAMBRIDGE: Quantum computing promises society-changing breakthroughs in drug development and tackling climate change, and on an unassuming English high street, the race to unleash the latest tech revolution is gathering pace.

The founder of Cambridge-based Riverlane, Steve Brierley, predicts that the technology will have its "Sputnik" breakthrough within years.

"Quantum computing is not going to be just slightly better than the previous computer, it's going to be a huge step forward," he said.

His company produces the world's first dedicated quantum decoder chip, which detects and corrects the errors currently holding the technology back.

Building devices "that live up to the technology's incredible promise requires a massive step change in scale and reliability, and that requires reliable error correction schemes", explained John Martinis, former quantum computing lead at Google Quantum AI.

In a sign of confidence in Riverlane's work and the sector in general, the company announced on Tuesday that it had raised $75 million in Series C funding, typically the last round of venture capital financing prior to an initial public offering.