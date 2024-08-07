Government will not retract tax demand of Rs 32,000 crore against Infosys: Official

The demand was issued by the DGGI on July 31, claiming tax evasion that exceeds Rs 32,000 crore. Following this, Infosys announced that the Karnataka state authorities had withdrawn a pre-show cause notice issued the same day and requested additional information from the company for the DGGI’s review.

In its defence, Infosys has stated that it has settled all its GST payments and contends that the DGGI’s claims do not pertain to its legitimate expenses. The company emphasised its compliance with all applicable central and state regulations in a filing on July 31.

The pre-show cause notice came shortly after media reports surfaced regarding the Karnataka state GST authorities’ notice on the same matter, as disclosed by Infosys in its July 31 filing.