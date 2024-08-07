Ola Electric IPO subscribed 4.26 times on final day of bidding

Owing to low enthusiasm and rising volatility in the broader market, the grey market premium (GMP) of Ola Electric has fallen sharply in recent times, indicating a not-so-buoyant listing gain. Last checked, Ola Electric was commanding no premium in the unofficial market.

Brokerage firms and analysts too have mixed views on the IPO as they expect Ola Electric to incur losses. They are also not satisfied with the $4 billion valuation. The Bengaluru-based reported a net loss of Rs 1,584.40 crore with a revenue of Rs 5,243.27 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

Ola Electric is demanding an EV/sales multiple of 6.3 times, which is at a significant premium, said Choice Broking in a note. It added that key concern for the company is its reliance on government subsidies for generating sales and its loss-making operations.