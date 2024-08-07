Zepto to move headquarters to Bengaluru from Mumbai

As per Tracxn, it has over 1,700 employees. Sources said about 1,000 employees are based out of Mumbai. Currently, both tech and product teams are in Bengaluru. In June this year, Zepto raised $665 million at a $3.6 billion valuation, more than double from its last valuation. The start-up has been hiring top talent across engineering, product, growth, finance, operations, and category management.

Ratna Mehta, CEO and Managing Partner, Fundalogical Ventures, said the investor community in Bengaluru is vibrant, so anyone looking for venture capital will be able to understand roadshows close to home and the support ecosystem post investment is also robust.

Known as the start-up capital with over 26,000 active start-ups, Bengaluru offers access to unique talent and about 40% of the country’s unicorns, contributing to its status as the talent capital for enterprise-ready talent in India, said Vikram Ahuja, co-founder ANSR, CEO Talent500 and ANSR Research. “This combination of diverse industries and exceptional talent makes Bengaluru a key draw for organisations aiming to build scale, drive transformation, and achieve value multiplication,” he added.