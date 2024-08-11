Unhappy neighbours, and poor diplomacy

Anti-India ring

Sheikh Hasina started her third term in office in January this year after an election that was seen to be neither free nor fair. While many Western countries questioned her re-election and called for restoration of democracy, India chose to remain silent. This created considerable resentment against India.

In the recent months and weeks, Hasina has come to be hated for her repressive measures and for the over 300 students killed; and India is seen as a collaborator. Besides the anti-India slogans, there has been months of a social media campaign to boycott Indian goods.

The significance of Bangladesh can’t be overstated. India has a 4,000 km boundary with her eastern neighbour and a significant trade of nearly $13 billion a year in two wheelers, medical services and tourism. Trade figures don’t reflect it, but Bangladesh is India’s largest manpower provider.India’s bottom-of-the-pyramid jobs are performed by immigrants, many of whom cross over illegally.

In turn, India’s security establishment has been heavily reliant on Sheikh Hasina’s government to keep radical Islamist groups in Bangladesh in check, and crackdown on armed rebels operating from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts.

India has now provided asylum to Hasina, a move not likely to go down well with the new Interim Government in Dhaka. In the coming days, she will be charged with corruption, and for repression; and there will be calls for her extradition, a potential source for further friction.

Instead of reading the writing on the wall, our media is full of speculation blaming the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on everything from Pakistan’s ISI to China’s machinations. Whatever may be the truth, we cannot deny she was ousted by a popular revolt; and the sooner the Indian government realizes it, the better.