Hindalco's net profit jumps to 25 per cent to Rs 3,074 crore

MUMBAI: Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported that its net profit for the June quarter 1 has increased 25 per cent to Rs 3,074 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 7.5 per cent to Rs 57,013 crore.

The Aditya Birla group company's revenue from the copper business came in at Rs 13,292 crore, up 15.6 per cent, on account of higher shipments and realisation. While the revenue from the aluminium upstream and downstream vertical increased 9.6 per cent and 18 percent respectively.

The mining and metal major reported an operating profit of Rs 7,992 crore, up 31 per cent on-year, driven by lower input costs and higher volumes.

Whereas, the company's North American subsidiary Novelis' net sales rose by 2 per cent to $4.2 billion, primarily due to higher average aluminium prices and an increase in overall shipments.