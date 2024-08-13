Zomato-owned Blinkit to continue investment in newer categories

BENGALURU: Zomato’s quick commerce platform Blinkit, which has been diversifying its offerings, will continue to invest in newer categories.

In the past six quarters, Blinkit has launched products in electronics, beauty & make-up, pet care, and toys & games. The platform announced that it will deliver passport-sized photos in 10 minutes for Delhi and Gurugram customers. Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO, Blinkit, in a post on X announced ‘LEGO sets are available on blinkit!’

“We have been focused from the beginning to increase selection for customers and offer it in most efficient way to them... we are now able to offer up to 25,000 unique SKUs (stock keeping units) to our customers in some locations,” he said in a letter to shareholders.

A large part of this expansion in selection has happened outside traditional grocery segments of FMCG, fruits & vegetables and staples, he added. The CEO said they have been adding SKUs over last four quarters. “Some of our categories have become a major percentage of the platform. As a result, they are now starting to contribute meaningfully to growth number,” he said in Q1 earnings conference call.