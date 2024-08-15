Google starts production of Pixel 8 in India: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: US tech giant Google has started production of its flagship smartphone the Pixel 8 in India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology has announced.

In a tweet posted late Tuesday night, the minister shared a picture of the Google Pixel 8 device on X (formerly Twitter). “Made in India Google Pixel 8... production begins,” Vaishnaw said in the social media post. Google expressed excitement about the rollout of these devices and acknowledged the crucial role played by the Indian government in this initiative.