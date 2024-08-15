Ola enters electric motorcycle segment, launches Roadster series starting at Rs 75K

Ola Electric on Thursday entered the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro. The company also announced the integration of its cells in its own vehicles starting from the first quarter of the financial year 2026.

The Roaster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro are launched at a starting price of INR 74,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 1,99,999 respectively. Reservation of all Roadster variants starts on August 15, 2024.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, “Today, two-thirds of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India.”

With a peak motor output of 11 kW, Roadster X is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment. The bike is available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery variants. Ola claims that Roadster X can clock 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant), has a maximum speed of 124 kmph and offers a range of 200 km (top variant).

The Roadster promises to be the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment powered by a 13 KW motor. Available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery variants, it cruises from 0-40 kmph in 2 seconds (6 kWh). The motorcycle has a top speed of 126 kmph and offers range of 248 kms. Riders can switch between four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco.

Roadster Pro is powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque, the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 sec, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph. The 16 kWh battery has a IDC certified range of 579 km, making it the most efficient motorcycle in the segment.

The company also showcased the indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5 at Sankalp 2024 - Ola’s annual launch event at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu on August 15, 2024.