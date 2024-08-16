Banks forced to raise rates as deposits dry up

MUMBAI: Amid slow growth in deposits and rising credit demand, banks are staring at lower margins/profits as they chase depositors offering them higher prices for their money. As a result, analysts see the cost of funds on average rising by as much as 25-30 bps this fiscal, which may top 5.25% system wide.

While credit growth has been averaging 15-16%, deposits accretion has been averaging at 11-12% this fiscal. In FY24, credit grew 19.3% but deposit inched up only 14.7%, forcing banks to offer higher prices for term deposits.

And typically, banks earn more when interest expense (which is what they pay for their funds) is lower. In a normal scenario banks price deposits/liabilities lower than their assets/loans to protect their margins/spreads.But since lending rates are already high, banks are forced to increase deposit rates even as they hold the lending rates.

According to rating agency Crisil, banks profitability is set to moderate due to higher cost of deposits as they continue to re-price already elevated deposit rates.

Deposit costs are expected to increase 25-30 bps this fiscal after having risen 140 bps since the start of the rate tightening cycle in May 2022. As a result, net interest margin is likely to compress 10-20 bps this fiscal to 3-3.1%.

For instance since the beginning of this fiscal, leading banks have increased their deposit rates twice — in June and early July. Before that they had another round of deposit repricing in December 2023.