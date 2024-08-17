Anti-dumping probe against Vietnam steel imports

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of hot rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel from Vietnam, following an application filed by the Indian Steel Association (ISA) on behalf of domestic steel producers, JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.
Probe was initiated after claims that imports of certain steel products from Vietnam are being sold at dumped prices, reportedly inflicting harm on domestic industry. The Indian Steel Association (ISA) has raised concerns that imports from Vietnam could jeopardise local manufacturers.
The probe focuses on hot rolled flat products that are neither clad nor plated, with thicknesses reaching up to 25 mm and widths of up to 2,100 mm. This category includes a range of forms like coils and cut-to-length pieces including automotive production, oil and gas pipeline construction, general engineering, and building projects.
Petitioners assert there are no major differences between the products produced in India and those imported from Vietnam. They argue both types of steel are interchangeable, sharing similar physical and chemical characteristics, manufacturing processes, and end-use applications. Consequently, domestic producers are seeking recognition of imported steel as ‘like articles’ under Anti-Dumping Rules. The DGTR has expressed prima facie satisfaction that JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel constitute eligible domestic industry involved in production of these products.
The Authority has considered the period of probe as January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.