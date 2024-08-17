Manoj Govil appointed as expenditure secretary

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government has changed several secretaries in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce.

The government has also appointed Manoj Govil, currently secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as the new expenditure secretary. Govil will replace TV Somanathan, who has been recently appointed as the cabinet secretary.

Govil is a 1991 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer who belonged to the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He has also served as principal secretary finance and Principal Secretary Commercial Taxes, government of Madhya Pradesh. Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, a 1993-batch MP cadre IAS, would take Govil’s place in the Ministry of Corporate affairs.

Current secretary, department of financial services, ministry finance, Vivek Joshi has been shifted to Ministry of personnel, public grievances and pension as secretary, department of personnel and training. Joshi would be replaced by Nagraju Maddirala, who is currently additional secretary at the Ministry of Coal. Maddirala is a 1993 batch Tripura cadre officer.