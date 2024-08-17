RBI tightens P2P lending norms to bring transparency

MUMBAI: Citing some instances of violations of norms by some entities, the Reserve Bank has tightened regulations for peer-to-peer (P2P) non-bank lending platforms with a view to improve transparency and compliance, and to address concerns over their practices violating the 2017 guidelines. The revised guidelines come into force with immediate effect.

A P2P platform should not promote P2P lending as an investment product with features like tenure-linked assured minimum returns, liquidity options, etc, the RBI said Friday in the revised master directions.